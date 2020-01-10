Android DOOM and DOOM II games receive WAD support, 60FPS mode and more

Bethesda has this week announced new updates to the first two DOOM games launched on Android late last year as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations. After ironing out a number of initial issues and bugs in the games first launched Bethesda has now added new features including support for custom WAD files, which is how the Doom community created and shared their own levels when the original first launched. If you are interested in creating or installing WAD files for the Android platform they are located here : /Android/Data/com.Bethsoft.DOOM/files/WADs But only WADs created for the original Doom and Doom II games are compatible.

“Because of the age of these games and the fractured nature of the DOOM community,” the company wrote in a forum post, “Every Add-on we make available [through Bethesda.net] will be fully tested by our QA and verified to work on all platforms. That means you can’t upload them yourselves. But we’ve already begun tracking down members of the DOOM community to discuss releasing their Add-ons, and hope to release many more in the future.”

Other features of today’s DOOM Android update include John Romero’s SIGIL, 60FPS, Added Aspect Ratio Options, Quick Save and Load, Level Select, plus a ton of QOL features and performance optimisation.

Add-on Support: Add-ons can now be downloaded and played from the main menu. We will continue to add content that is a mixture of official DOOM and DOOM 2 add-ons, as well as some of the best community episodes and megawads released for the original DOOM games. We’ve curated the initial list and will be asking you guys for your picks for best community made wads soon! Check out the FAQ below for more info!

60 FPS Support: For the first time, DOOM and DOOM II now run at 60 FPS on all platforms, instead of 35 FPS as in the original releases.

Added Aspect Ratio Option: Stretches the display vertically to match the original 4:3 aspect ratio that the game was intended to be played in.

Added Quick Save and Load: Pause the game, and press R/R1/RB to immediately save where you are, and unpause the game. Load your quick save by pausing the game and then pressing L/L1/LB.

Added Level Select: Pick an episode, map, and difficulty of your choosing, and immediately play on it without having to clear the previous levels first.

Added Weapon Carousel: You no longer need to cycle through every weapon to get to the one you want. Press Previous or Next Weapon to highlight the weapon you want, and it will swap immediately to the selected gun.

Added Quick Weapon Select: The Directional Pad can now be used to quickly swap between weapons.

Up: Shotgun and Super Shotgun

Right: Chaingun

Down: Rocket Launcher

Left: Plasma Gun

Added Overall Brightness and Level Brightness: Turn up Overall Brightness to make the colors brighter, but if that isn’t enough, you can also raise Level Brightness to change the brightness of the lights in the world.

Added Random SFX Pitch Toggle: Turn off randomized sound pitches during playback, which was a feature present in early versions of the original DOOM release.

New split screen HUD: A minimal HUD will be used when playing split screen multiplayer. The bottom status bar is removed, allowing more room for the game to be displayed in.

Source: Bethesda : Android Police

