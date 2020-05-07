First Android 11 Beta is coming June 3rd (Video)

Google had released a number of developer previews of Android 11, they were planning to launch the first Android 11 Beta this month, that has now been delayed until next month.

The first consumer beta of Android 11 will be made available on the 3rd of June 2020, so this month they are releasing a fourth developer preview of the OS. Google will be hosting an online event for this next month and have released a video which you can see below.

While the circumstances prevent us from joining together with you in-person at Shoreline Amphitheatre for Google I/O, our annual developer conference, we’re organizing an online event where we can share with you all the best of what’s new in Android. We hope you’ll join us for #Android11: The Beta Launch Show, your opportunity to find out what’s new in Android from the people who build Android. Hosted by me, Dave Burke, we’ll be kicking off at 11AM ET on June 3. And we’ll be wrapping it up with a post-show live Q&A; tweet your #AskAndroid questions to get them answered live!

You can find out more details about the fourth developer preview and the first beta od Android 11 over at Google at the link below.

