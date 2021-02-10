Nintendo Switch can now unofficially run the Android 10 operating system

Nintendo Switch owners and Android fans may be interested to know Android 10 has just been an officially ported to the Switch handheld gaming console. Thanks to the SwitchRoot development team, who have made it possible to load the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 port on to your Nintendo Switch console if desired.

“In order to install this build, you’ll need an RCM-exploitable Nintendo Switch, a USB-C cable, a high-speed microSD card (formatted to FAT32), and a PC. If you already have the Android 8.1 Oreo build installed on your SD card, just make sure to back up your data before installing the Android 10 build, as flashing this new ROM will wipe all data. After installing the ROM itself, be sure to flash the Google Apps package, Alarm Disable ZIP, and Xbox Joycon Layout ZIP if you use an Xbox controller.”

The unofficial LineageOS 17.1 Nintendo Switch ports provide you with access to the following features onces installed :

– Android 10 based on Lineage 17.1

– OTA updates.

– Full Joy-Con and Pro Controller support with analog sticks and rails.

– Hori Joy-Con support.

– Deep sleep that can last for weeks.

– An Android TV-based build.

– Reworked fan profiles for quieter operation.

– Optimized dock support with resolution scaling.

– A rewritten charger driver supporting USB-PD and third party docks.

– Optimized touch screen driver.

– Easier install via Hekate partition tool.

– Reworked, simpler, power profiles.

– Much improved WiFi driver with less dropouts.

– Shield TV remote app support for easy docked control.

– Reboot to payload support.

– Improved Bluetooth acc

For full instructions on how to load the Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 port on to your Nintendo Switch console jump over to the XDA forums by following the link below

Source : Android Authority : XDA

