Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 ANC earbuds $299

Sennheiser has this week introduced their new Momentum True Wireless 2 active noise cancelling, ANC earbuds priced at $299 or €299. The addition of ANC technology to the earbuds allows users to “enjoy incredible high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments” says Sennheiser.

As well as tweaking the design Sennheiser has also increased the earbuds battery life from four hours to 7 hours of playback. With the charging case the complete package divides up to 28 hours of listening time from a single charge. As with previous models the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds come with a companion application available for Android and iOS devices allowing you to adjust the equaliser settings, touch controls and more.

The new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds will be arriving in stores during April and will be available in black and white, with the white version being available at a later date. To complement the arrival of the latest second-generation Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds the original headphones have now been discounted to $200, although don’t include ANC technology.

Source : Sennheiser : Engadget

