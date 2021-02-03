Dense Home all in one audio system and amplifier

Dense Home is a new kind of all in one audio system and amplifier designed to provide a complete audio system for your modern home. Launched by Kickstarter this week the amplifier and audio control system needs only a soft touch to change volume or a light tap on the top to switch input and output.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $299 or Ģ219 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Dense Home campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021.

“Dense Home is a premium smart audio amplifier that will replace all of your audio devices into one. It’s packed with connectivities that can connect to any audio devices in your home. And with the natural look of Corian Solid surface top and the dark shade of the seamless aluminum body, Dense Home is no longer an electronic device, but a piece of furniture completing your home design.”

“No more heavy black boxes to drive your beautiful speakers and headphones. The natural looks of the Corian solid surface top can blend into any surroundings. The soft Limestone White or the solid Rock Black color can brighten up or tone down your space.Dense Home’s top is made from a customized solid sheet that is unique in each and every way. Just like how same design of a furniture is subtly different from one another, Dense Home is also different from one another. Each Dense home is unique to you.”

“The high performance of Dense Home is what makes itself a Hi-Fi system. The highest precision analog and digital parts were carefully selected for the best performance. Experience the unbiased crystal clear sounds from the premium ESS Technology DAC with TI Burr-Brown amplifiers.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the amplifier, jump over to the official Dense Home crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

