Amnesia Rebirth horror game sequel unveiled

Thomas Grip Creative Director at Frictional Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the sequel to the cult classic horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Amnesia: Rebirth will be available to play during the fall of 2020. “Amnesia: Rebirth, a new descent into darkness from the creators of the iconic Amnesia series. A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience. “

“What is Amnesia: Rebirth? A new protagonist, a new setting, a new story, but built on what we learned from the original game. No gimmicks. No inventing something completely new. This is Amnesia. That doesn’t mean that we’re just doing more of the same — in horror, repetition is a deadly sin. You need to keep players on their toes at all times. We’ve had to twist expectations, refine old features, and up the ante on everything you’ve seen from us.”

“As you might expect from a Frictional game, we’re not simply going for a carnival attraction of jumpscares. Amnesia: Rebirth is an emotionally harrowing journey — something different, something less predictable. It will test you in ways you haven’t experienced before, and will make you think about the things that really scare you. When Amnesia: The Dark Descent came out, we loved to hear the player feedback that said people couldn’t get through the game because they were too scared to continue. But, these days, simple horror isn’t enough. We want to take you beyond horror and out the other side — and see whether you’ll stand the weight of what we put you through.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals