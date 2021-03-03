AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO workstations unveiled by Exxact

If you are in the market for a new workstation powered by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor, you may be interested to know that the team over at Exxact have introduced new workstations this week featuring the CPU. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper powered professional grade workstations have been designed for engineers, visual graphic artists, and scientists to provide “game changing single and multithreaded performance and provide unrivaled memory bandwidth” says Exxact.

Exxact workstations featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors take the form of the :

– VWS-109511447-ARS – Valence Workstation featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors and up to 4x Double Wide Cards.

– TWS-186489375-ARS – TENSOREX Workstation featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors and up to 3x Double Wide Cards.

“AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are based on 7 nm process technology, delivering an unmatched CPU core density for professional workloads. Additionally, the platform supports 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes enabling a variety of advanced configurations leveraging next-gen GPUs and storage devices. AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are the only professional workstation processor to support PCIe 4.0, which delivers twice the I/O performance over PCIe 3.0. The AMD Secure Processor is a powerful, integrated, dedicated security processor designed to establish a hardware root-of-trust to help secure the processing and storage of sensitive data and trusted applications.”

“The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Processors are a massive leap forward for engineers, designers, architects, any professional who demands ultimate performance and security from their workstation,” said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. “By being one of the first companies to offer these workstations, our customers can gain the competitive edge in their industry.”

Pricing quotes are now available by following the link to the official Exxact website below.

Source : Exxact : TPU

