AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors powered by Zen 4

The world of high-performance industrial applications has been invigorated with the announcement of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processor family. This announcement, made at Smart Production Solutions 2023, marks a significant milestone in the embedded market, introducing a series of processors that combine AMD’s “Zen 4” architecture and integrated Radeon graphics. This fusion of technology offers a level of performance and functionality that was previously unavailable in the embedded market.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series is a pioneering product line, being the first embedded processor to utilize 5 nm technology. This advancement is accompanied by a 7-year manufacturing availability commitment from AMD, showcasing the company’s dedication to long-term support and reliability. The use of 5 nm technology is a significant step forward, potentially enabling greater efficiency and performance in a variety of industrial applications.

Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors features:

“Zen 4” architecture, featuring up to 12 high-performance CPU cores

Integrated Radeon RNDA2 graphics 1 WGP @ 2.20 GHz max

AM5 socket, LGA 40 mm x 40 mm, 1718 pin

TDP from 65 W to 105 W

Support for Dual-Channel ECC DDR5 memory at speeds up to 5200MT/s

Up to 28 lanes of PCIe 5 connectivity on-chip

One of the standout features of the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors is the integration of AMD Radeon RDNA 2 graphics. This integration eliminates the need for a separate GPU for industrial applications, simplifying system design and potentially reducing overall system costs. This integrated approach could be a game-changer in the industrial sector, where streamlined, efficient systems are highly valued.

The Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors are versatile and adaptable, supporting both Windows Server and Linux Ubuntu, in addition to Windows 10 and Windows 11. This broad compatibility makes these processors a flexible solution for a wide range of applications and environments.

Zen 4 architecture

The processors are designed with up to 12 high-performance “Zen 4” CPU cores, offering ease of integration for system designers. This high core count, combined with the powerful “Zen 4” architecture, can provide exceptional processing power for demanding applications. This level of performance could be particularly beneficial in applications such as advanced robotics, instrumentation design, power control, and video surveillance, among others.

Several industry leaders, including Advantech, ASRock Industrial, and DFI, have expressed support for the new processors. This endorsement highlights the potential of the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors to enhance performance in various industrial applications.

The announcement of the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors marks a significant advancement in the embedded market. With their cutting-edge technology and impressive feature set, these processors are poised to bring new levels of performance and functionality to a wide range of industrial applications.

Source : AMD



