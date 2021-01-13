AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors unveiled



AMD has today unveiled its new AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors, bringing the highly-efficient and extremely powerful Zen 3 core architecture to the laptop market. New laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors will be available from major PC manufacturers such as ASUS, HP and Lenovo, starting in Q1 2021.

“As the PC becomes an even more essential part of how we work, play and connect, users demand more performance, security and connectivity,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client business unit, AMD. “The new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop and Mobile Processors bring the best innovation AMD has to offer to consumers and professionals as we continue our commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences with instant responsiveness, incredible battery life and fantastic designs. With our PC partners, we are delivering top-quality performance and no-compromise solutions alongside our record-breaking growth in the notebook and desktop space in the previous year.”

“Building upon the previous generation of leadership mobile processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series includes high-performance H- and ultra-mobile U-Series processors. At the top of the product stack, AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors deliver impressive gaming experiences by combining unmatched performance with outstanding battery life, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads and built on the new AMD “Zen 3” architecture.

Topping out the mobile processor offering, the HX Series processors provide gamers and creators with elite-level performance while HS processors bring the power of H-Series in thinner and lighter form factors. The new AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor is capable of up to 23% increased single-threaded performance and up to 17% faster multi-threaded performance over the previous generation making it the ideal solution for gaming and creator notebooks.

For mainstream consumers looking for performance on-the-go, the AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series Mobile Processors offer the perfect blend of performance and efficiency.”

The new AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor offers :

– Up to 16% more single-threaded performance and up to 14% faster multithreaded performance over the previous generation

– Up to an incredible 17.5 hours of general usage battery life and up to 21 hours of movie playback on a single charge

