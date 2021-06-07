AMD FSR technology coming to Xbox Series consoles?

Rumours are circulating that AMD and Microsoft may make available AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology on the latest Microsoft Xbox Series X and S consoles. A Microsoft spokesperson revealed to the IGN website : “At Xbox, we’re excited by the potential of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution technology as another great method for developers to increase framerates and resolution. We will have more to share on this soon.” More news is expected to be revealed on June 22nd, and as always we will keep you up to speed with any announcements.

The addition of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to the Xbox would help improve framerates and resolutions on games running on either console, without the need for extra performance power being used to achieve any of the effects. Microsoft has already announced during Game Stack Live that it incorporated the FidelityFX tools into the development kits for Xbox Series X/S. IGN explains a little more about what you can expect from the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology.

“FidelityFX Super Resolution is a supersampling tech that will increase both performance and image quality for games that support it. FidelityFX Super Resolution will include four image upscaling modes: Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced, and Performance. Each of the four focuses more on achieving either higher image quality or increasing the frame rates in games.

Unlike its competition, Nvidia’s DLSS, which is an image upscaling technology that uses AI to upscale lower resolution images and make them appear at a higher resolution without requiring a substantial amount of performance, FidelityFX Super Resolution does not require machine learning. Plus it is open-source, meaning it can support AMD graphics cards, in addition to Nvidia GPUs, including the older GTX series.”

Source : IGN : Video Cardz

