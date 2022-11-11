Amazon unveils Sparrow a new AI powered robot

Amazon has unveiled Sparrow which is a new AI-powered robot that is designed to be used in their fulfillment centers.

The robot will be used to pick items before they are packaged and sent out to customers, this is a job that is currently done by Amazon staff.

Sparrow represents a major advancement in the state-of-the-art technology of industrial robotics. Leveraging computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI), Sparrow can recognize and handle millions of items. Last year, with the support of Amazon technologies, our employees around the world picked, stowed, or packed approximately 5 billion packages—or over 13 million packages per day. Robotics technology enables us to work smarter, not harder, to operate efficiently and safely.

Beyond the technological advancements of Sparrow, what we’re truly excited about are the implications the technology has and the ways it will benefit our employees and customers. Working with our employees, Sparrow will take on repetitive tasks, enabling our employees to focus their time and energy on other things, while also advancing safety. At the same time, Sparrow will help us drive efficiency by automating a critical part of our fulfillment process so we can continue to deliver for customers.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Sparrow AI-powered robot over at Amazon at the link below.

Source Amazon





