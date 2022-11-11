Amazon Prime Air delivery drone gets new design

Amazon has announced a new design for its Amazon Prime Air Drone, the device will come with an extended range and will feature improved temperate tolerance.

The new Amazon Drone will also be able to fly in light rain and it will come with improved safety features and more, the device is called the MK30.

We’re now introducing our next generation delivery drone: the MK30. Due to come into service in 2024, this drone will be lighter and smaller than the MK27-2, the drone that will be making deliveries in Lockeford and College Station. The MK30’s increased range, expanded temperature tolerance, safety-critical features, and new capability to fly in light rain will enable customers to choose drone delivery more often.

We know our customers will only feel comfortable receiving drone deliveries if they know the system is safe and reliable. Our drones can encounter new, unexpected situations and still make safe decisions—autonomously and safely. We’ve created a sophisticated and industry-leading sense-and-avoid system that will allow our drones to operate at greater distances while safely and reliably avoiding other aircraft, people, pets, and obstacles.

