Amazon is hiring an extra 75,000 people

Last month Apple announced that they were hiring more than 100,000 extra staff to deal with the increased demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has now announced it will be hiring more staff.

Amazon will hire an extra 75,000 people on top of the 100,000 people they have already hire, they have also said that they will be investing more money in pay increases for their staff.

Today, we are proud to announce our original 100,000 jobs pledge is filled, and those new employees are working at sites across the U.S. We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time. Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until their past employer can bring them back.

