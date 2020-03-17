Amazon is hiring 100,000 new workers to meet demand

Amazon has announced that it is hiring 100,000 new workers to meet demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is investing $350 million globally and will increase pay by $2/hour in the U.S., £2/hr in the UK, and approximately €2/hr in Europe.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.

We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

