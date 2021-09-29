Amazon Glow provides a new way to communicate remotely with friends and family

Amazon has created yet another way to remotely communicate with friends and family members unveiling the new Amazon Glow specifically designed to “bring families together for fun and learning” says Amazon. Equipped with an 8 inch display and smart projector capable of creating a 19 inch touch sensitive space on your desk or table, the Glow is priced at $250 at launch after which it will rise to $300. . Glow supports Android and iOS tablets, with support for Amazon’s Fire OS coming soon and has its own companion application.

“Glow brings an entirely new level of fun that lets kids be kids and welcomes grown-ups into an exciting new way to connect and bond, even when they’re far away,” said Joerg Tewes, General Manager, Amazon Glow. “We’ve created an unbreakable, supersized, projected surface like no other, fusing digital and physical fun that excites kids and delights grown-ups with all they can do together.”

Read: Pick from thousands of children’s books to read on the 19” projected virtual space, and delight in engaging with rainbow pointers, spotlights, and word bubbles for added reading excitement

Play: Have fun with classic games like Chess, Checkers, Go Fish, and Memory Match with new creative twists, and new games like ABC Charades and Paddle Battle

Draw: Create art using a palette of colors with digital pencils, crayons, paint brushes, or spray paint on a variety of themed art packs. Add stickers to amp up the creativity and use the vacuum eraser for a fresh start

Discover: Find hidden magic with animations and sounds that will delight kids and grown-ups alike; and unlock levels in games to continuously challenge young minds

Object scanning. Childhood dreams of turning everyday objects into digital fun are now a reality with Glow’s object scanning feature. Kids can turn a favorite toy into a custom jigsaw puzzle by smashing the digital scan of the toy into virtual pieces to reassemble. Or, scan a favorite school art project and transform it into a new masterpiece with the help of a remote loved one.

Glow Bits. Kids and families can experience a new way to have fun with physical objects with Glow Bits learning kits. The first Glow Bits learning kit is the Tangram puzzle game, where kids use physical shapes and their remote family member uses digital shapes to solve challenges together. Tangram Bits is bundled with the purchase of Glow, and additional Glow Bits coming soon will be sold separately.

Source : Amazon

