Amazon Fire TV Cube gets two way video calling support

Amazon has announced that it is bringing two way video support to its second generation Amazon Fire TV Cube.

You will now be able to use a web camera with the Amaon Fire TV Cube to make and receive video calls from your TV.

Amazon is enabling two-way video calling support on the Fire TV Cube (2nd generation). Customers can now pair a third-party webcam with Fire TV Cube to place and receive hands-free Alexa video calls from their TVs to any other Alexa-enabled device with a screen, such as another Fire TV Cube, Echo Show, or the Alexa app on a phone or tablet. Webcams must support the following minimum requirements UVC support, 720p resolution, 30 frames per sec (fps). For an optimal communications experience, we recommend cameras with 1080p resolution and 60-90 degree field of view (FOV).

Here are some additional details about video calling on Fire TV Cube:

Stay connected. Regardless of distance, it’s easy to stay in touch with friends and families over the holidays, special occasions, or simply to catch up. Open gifts, enjoy dinner together, play games, tackle a workout, and more.

Call any Alexa device with a screen. Fire TV Cube owners can now have two-way video calls with any Alexa device with a screen (mobile, Fire Tablets, Echo Show, etc.). Use the Alexa-enabled push to talk remote or the following utterances to make hands-free video calls:

○ “Alexa, call Julie’s Echo”

When a call is active, you can then say:

○ “Alexa, video on”

○ “Alexa, answer”

○ “Alexa, end call”

You can find out more information about this new video calling feature for the second generation Amazon Fire TV Cube at the link below.

Source Amazon

