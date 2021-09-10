Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TVs launched

Amazon has launched its new 4K smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series and the TV will be available in a choice of three sizes, 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches.

The new Amazon Fire TV 4-Series will retail for $369 and it comes with HDR10 and HLG, it feature Alexa built in and more.

The Fire TV 4-Series (www.amazon.com/firetv4series) combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG for beautiful picture quality on 4K TV shows and movies. The lineup includes 43”, 50”, and 55” model sizes, and features a fully-integrated Fire TV experience that is always adding new features, smart home capabilities, and more. The Fire TV 4-Series supports many of the same Alexa experiences as the Fire TV Omni Series, which you can access by using the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon has also launched a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max which supports 4K Ultra HD streaming and Dolby Vision, this device will retail for £54.99.

Fire TV 4K Max supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote and is our first streaming stick to offer Live View Picture-in-Picture. Like the Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series, Alexa Home Theater is enabled, so you can wirelessly connect with Echo Studio or a pair of Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers for immersive sound, including multichannel Dolby audio formats.

You can find out more details about the new Amazon Fire TV devices over at Amazon’s website at the link below.

