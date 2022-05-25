Amazon eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ launched in the UK

Amazon has announced that it is launching its new eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ mesh wifi systems in the UK, it is also dropping the price of its existing models.

The new eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ are the first Wi-Fi 6E enabled eero mesh wifi systems and they come with speeds of up to 2.3 Ghz.

Today, Amazon introduced eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ in the UK—the newest additions to the eero 6 series of mesh wifi systems. eero Pro 6E, the first Wi-Fi 6E-enabled eero mesh wifi system, supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, provides coverage for over 100 devices simultaneously, and offers access to the newly-authorised 6 GHz band, all of which ensures more devices can get gigabit+ speeds across your home. eero 6+ is the most affordable gigabit-capable eero system, with access to 160 MHz radio channels for fast connectivity for activities like AR, VR, and 8K streaming; plus, it supports over 75 simultaneously-connected devices. For customers looking for Wi-Fi 6 performance at an affordable price, eero 6 is now available at a starting price of £109.

“With the introduction of eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ alongside our existing eero 6 series devices, we are expanding our portfolio and making our easy-to-use, fast, and reliable whole-home wifi systems more accessible and affordable for customers,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices International. “eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ represent a big step in delivering our highest performing and most affordable wifi systems for everyone.”

You can find out more information about the new Amazon eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ over at the Amazon website at the link below.

Source Amazon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals