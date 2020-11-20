Amazon Echo Frames now available to everyone

Amazon has announced that its Echo Frames are now available to everyone, they had only previously been available on an invitation only bases.

The new second generation Amazon Echo Frames comes with a longer battery life, a new range of colors and more.

The all-new Echo Frames have improved audio quality, longer battery life, new colors, and features that make it easier than ever to interact with Alexa throughout your day. The updated Echo Frames improve upon our open ear audio technology, offering richer and fuller sound compared to the previous version, so your music and Alexa’s voice are even clearer. The volume can now be set to automatically adjust at the start of playback based on the noise level of your environment and your selected listening profile—increasing the volume in noisier environments and lowering the volume in quieter environments. Echo Frames still include VIP Filter—a feature that allows you to choose the apps and contacts you want to hear from, while filtering out the rest. We’ve added support for calendars and group messaging, further enabling you to keep your phone in your pocket without worrying about missing an important update. As before, Echo Frames can also be used with native smartphone assistants on iOS and Android with a simple long press of the temple. And it’s now even simpler to fulfill your lens prescription by visiting any LensCrafters location.

You can find out more information about the updated Amazon Echo Frames over at Amazon at the link below, they are now available to buy for $249.99.

Source Amazon

