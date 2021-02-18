Amazon Build It crowdfunding style program launches

Amazon has today introduced a new crowdfunding style service it will be offering called Build It. The new Amazon program that you help choose which devices Amazon will build next. Amazon will periodically present you with some of their favourite concepts and allow you to preorder them if you would like to see them make the jump into production. Similar to crowdfunding sites such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo and others, if a concept reaches its pre-order goal in 30 days, Amazon will then begin to build. When you pre-order, you will lock in a special price, and you’ll only be charged if and when the product ships from Amazon.

Amazon has already made available the first selection of concepts which include an Amazon Alexa Smart Sticky Note Printer, Smart Nutrition Scale and Smart Cuckoo Clock.

“This new program gives customers a say in what products we build next. How it works: We’ll periodically present you with some of our favorite concepts, and you tell us which ones you want to see built by pre-ordering them. If a concept reaches its pre-order goal in 30 days, we’ll begin to build it—and supporters like you will be among the first to get their hands on it. “

Smart Cuckoo Clock. – This cuckoo clock is a fun way to help keep you and your family organized. It works with Alexa and features 60 LEDs, a mechanical pop-out cuckoo bird, and built-in speakers for timers and alarms. The clock has a removable pendulum so you can mount it on a wall or place it on a shelf. You can also easily configure it to sound on the hour or schedule it to mute the sound and motion at certain times. To get started, just say, “Alexa, set a 20-minute timer,” or “Alexa, set a dinner alarm for 6 p.m.” The Smart Cuckoo Clock is available to pre-order at a special price of $79.99.

Smart Nutrition Scale – A smart scale that works with Alexa to offer hands-free, instant access to nutritional information for thousands of ingredients and food based on weight. Paired with an Echo Show, you can also view nutritional information at a glance. Alexa remembers your frequently used foods and defaults to those items. Simply say, “Alexa, ask Smart Scale how much sugar is in these blueberries,” or “Alexa, ask Smart Scale to weigh 200 calories of blueberries.” The Smart Nutrition Scale is available for a special pre-order price of $34.99.

Smart Sticky Note Printer – Using voice-to-print technology, this hands-free smart sticky note printer that works with Alexa makes it easy to print your shopping lists, to-do lists, reminders, and calendar events, or fun items like puzzles—all you have to do is ask. The printer uses thermal technology, so it never needs ink or toner, and paper rolls are easy to refill. The Smart Sticky Note Printer is available for a special pre-order price of $89.99.

