Amazon announces Echo Show 8, Echo Hub and Echo Frames

Amazon has announced a new range of Echo devices, the lineup includes a new Amazon Echo Show 8, a new Echo Hub, and also new Echo Frames. The new Echo Show 8 will retail for $149.99.

The new Echo Hub will retail for $179.99 and the new Echo Frames and Carrera Smart Glasses come in seven new frame styles and feature updated audio and a longer battery, pricing starts at $269.99.

Amazon today introduced a range of new Echo devices designed for even more personalized, proactive, and intuitive Alexa experiences at home and on-the-go—the next-generation Echo Show 8, all-new Echo Hub, and new Echo Frames. In addition, Amazon collaborated with Safilo, one of the world’s leading eyewear manufacturers, to blend the power of Alexa with iconic Carrera designs.

“Engagement with Echo devices is at an all-time high,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV. “Customers rely on Alexa for so much, including managing their smart homes, keeping up with the latest news, setting birthday reminders, and keeping their homes stocked with essentials. These new Echo devices give customers more ways to experience the world’s best personal AI—and the growing generative AI capabilities that will be coming to Alexa soon—at home and on the go.”

You can find out more details about the new Echo Frames, Echo Hub, and the new EWcho Show 8 over at Amazon’s website at the link below. Some of these new devices will be available next month.

Source Amazon



