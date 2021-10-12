Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 smart watches unveiled

Amazfit has added three new smart watches to its range with the launch of the the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3.

The new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 come with a range of new features, the top model is the GT3 Pro, more details on this model below.

Boasting a vibrant 1.45-inch, 331 ppi AMOLED ultra HD display, the GTR 3 Pro delivers dazzling visuals and an easy-to-use interface. As its large circular screen showcases a high refresh rate for seamless, smooth interaction, the watch enjoys an impressive 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, so despite having one of the largest round watch displays on the market, with no wasted space, the GTR 3 Pro is still a comfortable size.

Glance at and cycle through a wide range of features and sports modes with the classic navigation crown, for some satisfyingly reassuring and intuitive haptic feedback as you twist with your fingertips.

Whether you’re firing up activity tracking through one of the 150+ built-in sports modes, or monitoring your stress levels, the GTR 3 Pro empowers you to stay aware of your health 24/7. And if you forget to activate your sport mode, don’t worry – the smart recognition feature kicks in for up to eight popular sports to make sure you never accidentally miss out on activity tracking.

Here are the specifications on the three models:

GTR 3 Pro GTR 3 GTS 3 Screen Size 1.45” (round) 1.39 (round) 1.75” (square) Screen Type AMOLED Ultra HD AMOLED HD AMOLED Ultra HD Screen to body ratio 70.6% 66% 72.4% Resolution 331 ppi 326 ppi 341 ppi Battery (typical usage) 450 mAh (12 days) 450 mAh (21 days) 250 mAh (12 days) Speaker Yes No No WiFi Yes No No Music Storage Yes (2.3GB) No No Bluetooth calls Support No No Weight 32g 32g 24.4g Sports modes 150+ 150+ 150+ Classic Navigation Crown Yes Yes Yes Automatic Recognition of Sports Yes Yes Yes

