Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 smart watches unveiled

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Amazfit has added three new smart watches to its range with the launch of the the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3.

The new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 come with a range of new features, the top model is the GT3 Pro, more details on this model below.

Boasting a vibrant 1.45-inch, 331 ppi AMOLED ultra HD display, the GTR 3 Pro delivers dazzling visuals and an easy-to-use interface. As its large circular screen showcases a high refresh rate for seamless, smooth interaction, the watch enjoys an impressive 70.6% screen-to-body ratio, so despite having one of the largest round watch displays on the market, with no wasted space, the GTR 3 Pro is still a comfortable size.

Glance at and cycle through a wide range of features and sports modes with the classic navigation crown, for some satisfyingly reassuring and intuitive haptic feedback as you twist with your fingertips.

Whether you’re firing up activity tracking through one of the 150+ built-in sports modes, or monitoring your stress levels, the GTR 3 Pro empowers you to stay aware of your health 24/7. And if you forget to activate your sport mode, don’t worry – the smart recognition feature kicks in for up to eight popular sports to make sure you never accidentally miss out on activity tracking.

Here are the specifications on the three models:

GTR 3 Pro

GTR 3

GTS 3

Screen Size

1.45” (round)

1.39 (round)

1.75” (square)

Screen Type

AMOLED Ultra HD

AMOLED HD

AMOLED Ultra HD

Screen to body ratio

70.6%

66%

72.4%

Resolution

331 ppi

326 ppi

341 ppi

Battery (typical usage)

450 mAh (12 days)

450 mAh (21 days)

250 mAh (12 days)

Speaker

Yes

No

No

WiFi

Yes

No

No

Music Storage

Yes (2.3GB)

No

No

Bluetooth calls

Support

No

No

Weight

32g

32g

24.4g

Sports modes

150+

150+

150+

Classic Navigation Crown

Yes

Yes

Yes

Automatic Recognition of Sports

Yes

Yes

Yes

You can find out more information on the new Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 smart watches at the link below.

Source Amazfit

Filed Under: Gadgets News

