New Surface Laptop SE offers an alternative to Chromebooks for students

Chrome books have been predominantly used throughout the education system but now Microsoft has announced the launch of its Surface Laptop SE, created to provide an affordable alternative to Chromebook systems. Loaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system the new range of Surface Laptops have been specifically designed for educational establishments and students worldwide offering curated, education-first apps designed for budget-friendly devices.

Windows 11 Surface Laptop SE

Offering students Microsoft 365 with access to Microsoft Teams, Office 365 and Minecraft: Education Edition, “to help students build skills they’ll need for the future, all in a secured and simplified environment designed to limit distractions” says Microsoft. Students can access files and productivity apps both online and offline with built-in security, and IT can manage downloads, deployment and security settings.

“Devices are more important than ever to the K-12 education experience, whether students need to participate in class remotely or in-person, complete digital homework or connect with educators to get support. Surface Laptop SE is our most affordable device yet, a slim and sleek classic laptop with a new edition of Windows 11 streamlined for students in primary and secondary education. With long-lasting battery life,1 an HD camera and a modern processor to load apps and files quickly, Laptop SE is made to power creativity through the whole school day.”

The new range of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE systems created to provide an alternative to Chromebooks are now available for schools to purchase through authorized Microsoft Surface resellers worldwide.

Source : Microsoft

