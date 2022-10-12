Alpine Alpenglow teased ahead of launch

Alpine is getting ready to unveil a new concept car, the Alpine Alpenglow and now we have a teaser photo of the car ahead of its official launch.

The new Alpine Alpenglow will be made official at a press event tomorrow and the car will make its worldwide debut at the 2022 Paris Motor Show on the 17th of October.

Alpenglow embodies Alpine’s vision: a sporty future, with Alpenglow illustrating what the Alpine models of tomorrow will be like, both on the road and in competition. Alpenglow is more than a concept car. It is a veritable expression of the brand, a cornerstone of its ambitions and strategic plan.

Alpenglow refers to a luminous phenomenon in which a horizontal streak of red-tinged light appears on the mountains before sunrise and after sunset. It clearly expresses this concept car’s mission: to magnify the moment when the revolutionary forms and technologies of tomorrow are to be revealed, with the brand delivering a revival vision. It’s a name that invites you to sit back and enjoy the view.

This ground-breaking concept car will be revealed on all Alpine platforms on the morning of Thursday, 13 October, and will be on display at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, starting Monday, 17 October.

We will have more details on the new Alpine Alpenglow concept car when it officially unveiled at the press event tomorrow.

Source Alpine



