Alpine A110 Sports X is a rally-inspired beauty

Alpine has unveiled a new concept version of the A110 that is called the A110 Sports X, and it is very cool. It’s a lifted version of the A110 that is aimed at letting sporty types use the car for their outdoorsy stuff, like winter sports.

The Sports X is similar to the Rally version but ditches the big wing for space to carry skis. Alpine says that the car is inspired by the A110 rally car from the 1973 Monte Carlo Rally.

The car is a design concept and is 3.1-inches wider and has 2.4-inches of extra ground clearance compared to a standard A110. The ski rack is mounted over the rear window, and the car has a white and black color scheme. The car isn’t expected to make production, but it should we reckon.

