Alpine A110 R Ultime: The Ultimate A110

The Paris Motor Show served as the grand stage for the unveiling of the Alpine A110 R Ultime, a limited edition sports car that epitomizes the perfect fusion of high-performance engineering and opulent design. With a mere 110 units available worldwide, this exclusive model commands a starting price of €265,000, solidifying its status as a highly coveted gem among automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Engineered for Speed and Precision

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is a machine that caters to those who yearn for unparalleled speed and agility on the road. At the heart of this beast lies a formidable turbocharged engine, capable of unleashing an impressive 345 bhp and generating a staggering 420 Nm of torque. This raw power translates into breathtaking acceleration, propelling the car from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds.

To achieve this remarkable performance, Alpine’s engineers have implemented a series of innovative enhancements:

A modified turbo that optimizes boost pressure and improves throttle response

The advanced DW6 gearbox, ensuring lightning-fast and precise gear changes

An Akrapovic® titanium exhaust system that not only reduces weight but also delivers a spine-tingling soundtrack

The A110 R Ultime’s handling is equally impressive, thanks to the integration of Ohlins® adjustable dampers. These state-of-the-art components allow drivers to fine-tune the suspension setup to their preferences, ensuring optimal performance in various driving conditions. Moreover, the car’s aerodynamic design has been carefully crafted to maximize downforce, providing exceptional stability and control even at high speeds.

Personalization at Its Core

One of the defining features of the Alpine A110 R Ultime is its unparalleled level of customization. Through the Atelier and Atelier Sur-Mesure programs, owners have the opportunity to tailor their vehicles to reflect their unique style and personality. Collaborations with renowned brands such as Poltrona Frau® and Sabelt® offer a wide array of luxurious interior options, allowing customers to create a cabin that exudes sophistication and comfort.

The exterior of the A110 R Ultime is equally customizable, with a palette of 27 different colors to choose from. Whether you prefer a classic racing-inspired livery or a more understated and elegant finish, the possibilities are endless. This level of personalization ensures that each A110 R Ultime is as distinctive as its owner, making it a true reflection of individual taste and style.

Exclusive “La Bleue” Configuration

For those seeking the ultimate in exclusivity, Alpine offers the “La Bleue” configuration, limited to just 15 units worldwide and priced at a premium of €330,000. This special edition showcases a mesmerizing gradient of Alpine Vision Blue and Abysse Blue, creating a visual spectacle that demands attention. The interior design mirrors the exterior theme, with carefully selected materials and finishes that complement the overall aesthetic.

The “La Bleue” configuration represents the zenith of Alpine’s design philosophy, seamlessly merging stunning visual appeal with uncompromising performance. It is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive artistry and engineering excellence.

A Testament to Craftsmanship

The Alpine A110 R Ultime stands as a shining example of French automotive craftsmanship and innovative engineering. It effortlessly combines raw performance with extensive customization options, delivering a luxury sports car experience that is both exhilarating and deeply personal.

Whether you are captivated by its engineering prowess, its bespoke design features, or the sheer thrill of driving it, the A110 R Ultime is a symbol of innovation and exclusivity in the world of high-performance sports cars. It is a machine that demands respect, admiration, and, above all, an unquenchable passion for the art of driving.

Source Alpine



