Alpine A110 R Ultime Proves Its Mettle at the Nürburgring

The Alpine A110 R Ultime represents a groundbreaking achievement in the world of lightweight sports cars. As the most advanced iteration of the A110 series, this ultra-sports car is limited to just 110 units, making it an exclusive and highly sought-after vehicle. The A110 R Ultime combines innovative engineering with a relentless focus on agility and speed, resulting in a driving experience that is both exhilarating and unparalleled.

At the heart of the A110 R Ultime’s exceptional performance lies its lightweight aluminium chassis. This innovative construction allows for a significant reduction in weight without compromising on strength or rigidity. The car’s enhanced aerodynamics, including a carefully sculpted body and strategically placed air vents, further contribute to its ability to slice through the air with minimal resistance. These design elements not only improve the vehicle’s overall efficiency but also provide increased downforce, ensuring optimal stability and handling at high speeds.

Under the hood, the A110 R Ultime features a formidable 345 bhp engine that delivers an astounding power-to-weight ratio. This potent powerplant propels the car from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds, placing it firmly in the realm of elite performance vehicles. Whether navigating the twists and turns of a challenging racetrack or cruising along winding mountain roads, the A110 R Ultime offers an unmatched driving experience that is both thrilling and responsive.

Customization Like Never Before

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Alpine A110 R Ultime is its unprecedented level of customization. For the first time in the brand’s history, Alpine introduces an ultra-personalization program that allows customers to create a truly bespoke vehicle. With an impressive array of 28 body colors, 14 Alcantara® upholstery shades, and 10 leather options, the possibilities for creating a one-of-a-kind A110 R Ultime are nearly endless.

To ensure that every detail of the interior exudes sophistication and luxury, Alpine has collaborated with renowned brands such as Poltrona Frau®. These partnerships bring a level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that is typically reserved for high-end luxury vehicles. From the carefully stitched leather seats to the carefully selected materials adorning the dashboard and door panels, each element of the A110 R Ultime’s interior has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the overall driving experience.

In addition to the extensive color and material options, the A110 R Ultime also offers a range of aerodynamic carbon parts that can be customized to suit individual preferences. These lightweight components not only enhance the car’s visual appeal but also contribute to its outstanding performance capabilities. Whether opting for a subtle accent or a bold statement, the ability to personalize the A110 R Ultime’s exterior allows owners to express their unique style and taste.

Pricing and Availability

Given its extremely limited production run of just 110 units, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is poised to become a highly coveted collector’s item. The exclusivity of this ultra-sports car is further enhanced by its advanced engineering and unparalleled customization options. While official pricing details have not yet been announced, it is expected that the A110 R Ultime will command a premium price befitting its status as the pinnacle of lightweight performance.

For those fortunate enough to secure one of these rare vehicles, the Alpine A110 R Ultime promises to deliver an ownership experience like no other. From the moment of purchase, customers will have the opportunity to work closely with Alpine’s team of experts to create a car that is tailored to their exact specifications. This level of personalization ensures that each A110 R Ultime is truly unique, reflecting the individual tastes and preferences of its owner.

Interested buyers are advised to act quickly to avoid missing out on this exclusive opportunity. With only 110 units available worldwide, the Alpine A110 R Ultime is expected to generate significant interest among collectors, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs of fine automobiles. Those who are able to secure their place in this elite group of owners will undoubtedly be the envy of the automotive world.

Specifications

Engine: 345 bhp, 254 kW (325 bhp with 98 RON fuel), peak power at 6,000 rpm

345 bhp, 254 kW (325 bhp with 98 RON fuel), peak power at 6,000 rpm Torque: 420 Nm from 3,200 rpm

420 Nm from 3,200 rpm Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds Chassis: Lightweight aluminium construction

Lightweight aluminium construction Suspension: Ohlins® TTX dampers with height and two-way hydraulic adjustment

Ohlins® TTX dampers with height and two-way hydraulic adjustment Wheels: 18-inch front, 19-inch rear forged wheels

18-inch front, 19-inch rear forged wheels Tyres: Michelin PS CUP 2

Michelin PS CUP 2 Aerodynamics: 160 kg increased downforce, adjustable biplane rear wing

160 kg increased downforce, adjustable biplane rear wing Customisation: 28 body colours, 14 Alcantara® shades, 10 leather options

28 body colours, 14 Alcantara® shades, 10 leather options Production: Limited to 110 units

Summary

For automotive enthusiasts and collectors alike, the Alpine A110 R Ultime represents a fascinating glimpse into the future of high-performance engineering. Its combination of lightweight design, advanced aerodynamics, and bespoke customization options sets a new benchmark for the sports car industry, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in terms of both performance and personalization.

Those who are captivated by the A110 R Ultime may also be interested in exploring some of Alpine’s other exciting developments. One such project is the upcoming electric A110, slated for release in late 2026. This highly anticipated vehicle promises to combine the brand’s signature lightweight design philosophy with innovative electric powertrain technology, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable high-performance motoring.

Additionally, readers may wish to delve deeper into Alpine’s rich history in motorsports and GT4 racing. The brand has a long and storied legacy of success on the track, with numerous victories and championships to its name. By exploring this heritage, enthusiasts can gain a greater appreciation for the engineering prowess and competitive spirit that have shaped Alpine into the iconic brand it is today.

Ultimately, the Alpine A110 R Ultime stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of lightweight sports cars. With its unparalleled combination of performance, customization, and exclusivity, this ultra-sports car is sure to leave an indelible mark on the automotive landscape for years to come.

Source Alpine



