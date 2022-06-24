Alpha Clash Volume 1 graphic novel launches via Kickstarter

If you enjoy graphic novels you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the first volume of Alpha Clash. “This epic saga will take you into a world of uncommon heroes, each manifested through a different fate. Witness the surge of an organization that has the courage, through the means of desperation, to take on the “supernatural.” Rise with our Heroes through their own personal expansions and internal battles in conjunction with external ultimatums…”

“This story is action-packed, full of humor, and will keep you wanting more with every page! Inside the pages of Alpha Clash Volume 1, you will find incredible artwork, memorable characters, an original storyline, and twists and turns you won’t see coming!”

Alpha Clash Volume 1 graphic novel

Assuming that the Alpha Clash funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Alpha Clash graphic novel project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $30 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Alpha Clash is a series that will be told through multiple mediums such as: graphic novels, books, trading card game, and more over time! The graphic novel lays the foundation for the series as a whole and introduces the lore of Alpha Clash. We chose graphic storytelling to give depth and meaning to every character within the story. This first volume will be about 120-130 pages in length! “The Awakening” is an epic introduction of Alpha Clash! “

“You’ve never read a story like Alpha Clash! This epic tale features original characters, an engaging story, incredible artwork, and humor. THIS is a real page turner! With world-class writing and artwork, you will receive a fully integrative experience through different mediums, of which the graphic novel is first! This campaign is for comic book lovers, TCG collectors, and virtually everyone as we believe Alpha Clash is a story that compels anyone!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the graphic novel, jump over to the official Alpha Clash crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

