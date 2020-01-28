SMOL all weather reversible jacket

SMOL is an all-weather reversible jacket that can be packed down into a small pouch when not needed. The super warm jacket has detachable arms creating a body warmer style vest, constructed from all-weather water resistant material. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about SMOL’s design, construction and features.

The SMOL jacket has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 2000 backers with still 46 days remaining on its campaign. Earlybird pledges are available from just $59 or roughly £46 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during May 2020.

“Because jackets are made to keep you warm, that’s exactly what SMOL does. It’s filled with a very cool-sounding insulation called THERMOLITE T-Down Ecomade insulation. The name’s not that important, what matters is that it keeps the cold out and the heat in, while making you feel like you’re laying on soft fluffy clouds.”

“The filling is eco friendly, made from recycled materials that are 100% cruelty free and animal free. Because we believe there’s really no reason to harm animals for our own comfort. If you agree, SMOL is perfect for you. If you don’t, you’ll probably look for something else. That’s ok. We don’t judge (much).”

Source: Kickstarter

