All-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia Revealed

Toyota has pulled the curtain back and shared all the details of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, which is all new. As you might imagine, it looks very much like the Tundra pickup. Like its predecessor, the 23 Sequoia is a three-row full-size SUV.

It’s powered by a twin-turbo V-6 engine that produces 437 horsepower and 583 pound-foot of torque. The engine is a hybrid powertrain and is paired with a 10-speed automatic. The Sequoia has a maximum towing capacity of up to 9520 pounds. Toyota says that is a 26 percent increase in towing capacity compared to the previous generation.

The SUV will be offered in five grades, including a TRD Pro and Capstone version. The SUV goes on sale late this summer and starts at $58,300. Pricing on other grades and options is unannounced at this time.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals