All-new 2022 Subaru WRX debuts

Subaru has recently revealed the 2022 WRX sports car, which is all-new for the model year. This marks the fifth generation of the iconic car, and it features a 271 horsepower turbo 2.4-liter boxer engine. It’s also available with a Subaru Performance Transmission Offering Faster Shifting.

One of the interesting updates for the new Subaru is a new GT trim that adds drive mode select, electronically controlled dampers, and exclusive accents on the interior and exterior. In addition, the car is available with Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which still doesn’t work for manual-transmission versions.

This year marks the first time the WRX was built using the Subaru Global Platform for improved safety, dynamics, and reduced NVH. Subaru says the vehicle will be available at retailers in early 2022.

