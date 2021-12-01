Aliens Fireteam Elite lands on Xbox Game Pass Dec 14th 2021

Xbox gamers who are fans of the Alien franchise and universe may be interested to know that the new Aliens Fireteam Elite game will be available via the Xbox Game Pass and will be made available to play on December 14, 2021 alongside the new Season 2: Point Defense update. Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available to enjoy on Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and Windows 10 systems supporting cross play for all Xbox and PC players who install via the Microsoft Store version of the game. The game is set 23 years after the original Alien Trilogy and allows you to choose from one of 5 unique classes depending on your gameplay style : Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

Aliens Fireteam Elite launch trailer

“Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the “Alien” universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear, and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience.”

“Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original “Alien” trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the UAS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats. Stunning visuals, iconic enemies, realistic environments, powerful weapons, futuristic equipment, and an eerie soundscape, combined with new storylines in a series of replayable campaigns, expand upon the story from the blockbuster films.”

“Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines. Utilize cover and master team strategy to survive extraterrestrial threats as they overrun your fireteam from every angle, swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity.”

Source : Major Nelson

