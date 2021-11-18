Alien Isolation survival horror game coming to iOS and Android

Feral Interactive has announced they will be launching the heart pounding survival horror game Alien Isolation on mobile devices, making it available on iOS and Android next month from December 16th 2021 onwards. Alien Isolation will be playable on Apple devices running iOS 14.8 or later and with 11GB of free storage space although is developers recommend you have at least 22 GB of free space for installation purposes.

“When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it. Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace. Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.”

alien isolation iOS survival horror game

A SURVIVAL HORROR MASTERPIECE – The stunning AAA visuals, arresting narrative and terrifying atmosphere of Creative Assembly’s classic – faithfully replicated on mobile. This is the complete survival horror experience brought to mobile without compromise.

TAILORED FOR MOBILE – Run, hide and survive using a redesigned interface, offering total touchscreen control and full customisation options. Resize and reposition on-screen buttons and joysticks, or play with a gamepad or any iPadOS-compatible mouse & keyboard.

INSPIRED BY THE 1979 FILM ‘ALIEN’ – A game that returns to the roots of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, using its atmosphere, art direction and production values to deliver the same terrifying thrills.

IMPROVISE AND SURVIVE – Explore Sevastopol station and scavenge for hidden resources, crafting items and tech to improvise weapons and deterrents against the ultimate threat.

ADAPT TO THE ALIEN’S MOVES – To evade the Alien as it hunts you down, make calculated moves and use your environment, from crawling through ventilation ducts to hiding in the shadows.

THE COMPLETE COLLECTION – Loaded with all seven DLCs including ‘Last Survivor’, a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.

Alien isolation iOS Supported iPhones:

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone X and later

• iPhone SE (2020)

Alien isolation iOS Supported iPads:

• iPad mini 5 (2019) and later

• iPad Air 3 (2019) and later

• iPad 7 (2019) and later

• iPad Pro 1st gen (2016), 12.9″ model only

• iPad Pro 2nd gen (2017) and later

Source : Feral Interactive

