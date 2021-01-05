Alien Isolation VR Mod updated with support for Epic Games Store

Virtual reality gamers enjoying their free copy of the Alien Isolation VR game made available via the Epic Games Store late last year. Will be pleased to know that the Alien Isolation VR Mod been updated offering support for the Epic Games Store.

The UploadVR website explains the “creator of the mod, Nibre, released an update (the first in over two years) last week that rectifies the issue and adds support for the Epic Games Store version. If you snagged a free copy but weren’t able to get the VR mod working, you should be able to now.”

Features added in latest update to the Alien Isolation VR mod :

– Epic Games Store Support – Alien: Isolation was just released on the Epic Games Store, and was also free for a day if you were quick enough to snatch it. Some things needed to be adjusted before MotherVR could work correctly, but now it should function identically on either store.

– Fix for KB+M Issue – I believe I’ve found a fix for an input issue that some people were having when playing on just keyboard and mouse.

Source : UploadVR : VR Mod

