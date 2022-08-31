Aliens Fireteam Elite Pathogen Expansion lands

Aliens fans will be pleased to know that the highly anticipated Pathogen expansion is now available offering a wealth of new gameplay features and is an official expansion for the Aliens Fireteam Elite cooperative first person shooter. Learn more about what you can expect from the new expansion, now available to purchase priced at $15. “Facing off against the Pathogen Queen is truly the most difficult encounter the crew of the Endeavor has faced yet.”

“With Pathogen, we wanted to give players a different experience with the Xenomorphs we know and love. What could we offer the players roaming this lost, yonder ruin? As our senior ‘sculpt gross stuff’ artist, I especially love putting details into some of our most fearsome creatures. The Pathogen Queen needed to look infected but not sickly, she needed to feel strong even with the Pathogen infecting her.

Aliens Fireteam Elite Pathogen Expansion

The asymmetrical design gives her a feeling of being infected and pushes that narrative further. It creates more character. I experimented a lot with how to texture her skin as well. Pale skin can be very hard to make look natural and as an artist I don’t get to rely on patterns or color. I have to be more subtle when adding colors to her skin to make it more interesting and realistic.”

“Designing the Pathogen Queen fight was a really fun, challenging experience. We had a handful of early prototypes where the Queen was just obliterating people. Originally this seemed like it could be a problem, but we realized quickly that the more times people fought the Queen, the easier the fight became for them. This landed us in a really good spot for tuning the mechanics of the encounter and getting everything to feel just right. That being said, there’s some key mechanics players will need to keep in mind when facing the Queen.

Watching her movements and being ready to dodge incoming attacks is crucial, as is identifying her weak points. However, you may find that the most useful technique is knowing when to just run for your life. And when you’re in the fight, you should always make sure to keep an eye on the Queen. You definitely don’t want to get caught off guard by her!”

Source : Major Nelson

