New Aliens Fireteam co-op shooter announced, 25 minute gameplay

A new cooperative shooter based on the Alien franchise has been announced this week by 20th Century Studios and developers Cold Iron Studios. Offering a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the Xenomorph threat. Choose from five unique classes : Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon. “Play a pivotal role in the epic events that occur 23 years after the original Alien trilogy as a Colonial Marine stationed aboard the USS Endeavor, battling terrifying Xenomorph threats.”

Check out 25 minutes of gameplay from theAliens Fireteam game to whet your appetite for its launch and learn more about the mechanics you can expect in this cooperative shooter. “Face overwhelming odds against over 20 enemy types, including 11 different Xenomorphs along the evolutionary scale from Facehuggers to Praetorians, each designed with their own intelligence to ambush, outsmart and eviscerate vulnerable marines.”

Check out the official announcement trailer for the new Aliens Fireteam game that will be launching on the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles during the Summer of 2021.

Source : Twitter : Cold Iron Studios

