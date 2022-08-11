Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid starts at £38,595

Alfa Romeo has announced the pricing for its new hybrid SUV, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and the car will start at £38,595 on the road.

There will be three models at launch, the Tonal Special which starts at £38,595, the Tonale Ti which starts at £39,995, and the Tonale Veloce which starts at £42,495.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the most technologically advanced Alfa Romeo ever and is the first vehicle ever to be equipped with an NFT digital certificate and possesses top-level connectivity and an innovative infotainment system; designed to offer Over The Air (OTA) updates and integration with Amazon Alexa. As standard across the range it comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with DAB radio, Bluetooth, navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, together with a six-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad.

Dual zone air conditioning, automatic headlamps with dusk sensor and automatic high-beam, auto wipers with rain sensor, auto-dimming rearview mirror and electric folding and heated exterior mirrors ensure driver comfort across the range, while keyless go, powered tailgate and front and rear parking sensors with backup camera with dynamic lines add extra convenience. Intelligent adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking (AEB), drowsy driver detection, speed assist, traffic sign recognition bring enhanced safety as standard to the Tonale range.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale comes with a 160-horsepower 1.5 litre petrol engine and a 48-volt 15-kW 55-Nm electric motor.

You can find out more information about the new Alfa Romeo Tonale over at Alfa Romeo at the link below, the car is now available to order.

Source Alfa Romeo

