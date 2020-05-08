Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio gets improvements to celebrate the brands 110th birthday

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has gotten some exciting improvements to celebrate the brand’s 110th birthday. Changes make the car safer, more stylish, and noisier. On the outside, the car gets new LED taillights with darker lenses. The vehicle also gets new colors, including Montréal Green, with the three new shades being throwback colors with Alpha heritage.

Inside, the car gets a new steering wheel and new upholstery choices. Sparco sport seats are built around a carbon fiber shell, and the car can be fitted with red and green seatbelts. An upgraded infotainment system, including Performance Pages, is installed.

Some new driving aids are fitted, including Lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, active blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, and traffic jam assist. Power still comes from a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 engine making 505 hp and 443 pounds-feet of torque. A new option also includes an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system with carbon fiber tips. Pricing starts at $74,500 reports Autoblog.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals