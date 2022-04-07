Drivers looking for a high resolution 2K dash cam for their vehicle may be interested in the first 720° panoramic mirror dash cam from the engineers at AKEEYO. Providing both 2K front and 2K rear UHD imagery the unique system comes complete with its own integrated parking mode and front and rear footage can be recorded simultaneously.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $252 or £187 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Car accidents happen. Make sure you’re covered with the 720° Dash Camera by AKEEYO and have the evidence on your side. The streaming video mirror improves field of vision by an estimated 300% and eliminates any rear seat, rear pillar or passenger obstructions, allowing the driver an unimpeded view of the lanes behind and traditional blind-spots. “

With the assumption that the AKEEYO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the AKEEYO 720° panoramic 2K dash cam project play the promotional video below.

“Built-in GPS records the precise speed, direction and route of your driving every time. When you get home, you can see data easily from the past via the specific DVR player on Windows computer. AKY-V720S equipped with supercapacitor. – it can withstand temperatures from -4℉ to 140℉ while operating without pause. Parked in a blizzard? Parking in the sun？Driving nonstop through the desert? No problem here. “

“If someone hits your car, AKY-V720S will automatically records and locks 30 seconds before and after, to ensure that the most important footage is kept protected, meanwhile the locked videos will not be covered. In the event of an incident, any files that have been protected by activation of the G-Sensor, or by manually pressing the File Protect button, will not be overwritten and will stay on the SD card. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the 720° panoramic 2K dash cam, jump over to the official AKEEYO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

