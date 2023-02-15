Airvine WaveTunnel Gigabit wireless backhaul system for indoor connectivity

Airvine has this week unveiled their latest product in the form of the WaveTunnel specifically designed to improve indoor connectivity offering a gigabit wireless backhaul system. The system features WaveTunnel nodes operating in the 60GHz band with true non line of site operation powered by our VineSuite collection of software modules.

Consisting of Edge nodes and Root Nodes, each node is capable of 2Gbps operation today, with 5, 10 and even 20Gbps in the future. A single node consists of two 60GHz radios covering the entire band form 57GHz to 71GHz – an astonishing 14GHz of spectrum. Using an advanced beam steering front end, a single node can steer around corners or even blast through most interior walls.

“No matter what the setting, LANs are being pushed to do more and provide a foundation of connectivity for more devices and applications than ever before,” says Airvine CEO Vivek Ragavan. While WaveTunnel is state-of-the-art for new facilities, it is also a great way to complement or retrofit existing networks, whether that LAN backbone is cable or fiber. What WaveTunnel offers is multi-Gigabit-performance with a simple installation process and added network security benefits – performance that serves you now and a foundation to build on for the future.

Airvine WaveTunnel indoor connectivity

Leveraging 60 GHz frequencies in indoor environments to offer multi-gigabit capacity where re-wiring is cost prohibitive is an absolute game-changer,” said Zach Hubeck, Executive Vice President of Marketing for WAV, a leading distributor of end-to-end broadband network systems. Vivek and his team blew us away with the simplicity, ease of deployment and capabilities of the product. We look forward to introducing this ground-breaking technology to our integrator and managed service provider customers in hospitality, MDU and various other environments.

“The WaveTunnel network itself consists of root and end nodes, all managed by VineSuite. A root node is the network anchor, typically placed in a wiring closet to connect to the WAN or other portions of the LAN. End nodes can then be deployed in various topologies, such as spur or ring configurations.”

For more information on the new Airvine WaveTunnel indoor connectivity solution jump over to the companies official product page by following the link below.

Source : Airvine





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals