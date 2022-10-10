Deals: Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover

We have a fantastic deal on the Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover is available for just $69.99, a saving of 30% off the normal price.

Tune in to your favorite AM, FM, longwave, or shortwave bands with manual and digital tuning! The Elite Traveler radio lets you listen to the latest news on every radio wavelength. It’s easy to set the station spacing and frequency so your stations come in loud and clear wherever you are. Manual, auto, by memory, or ATS (auto-tuning storage) — no matter how you tune in, you’ll see your selected station in high-contrast, bright orange on the LCD display. With local and world time settings, radio and buzzer alarm clock settings, sleep timer, and snooze light, the Elite traveler III keeps you in time…in any time zone. Use 4 AA batteries or plug a 6V AC adaptor into the DC jack (both sold separately). International radio. Tune into AM/FM/LW/SW bands

