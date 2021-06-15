Nomad Card for AirTag wallet carrier

If you are considering equipping your wallet with a Apple AirTag to prevent it from becoming lost, you may be interested in a new accessory from the team at Nomad called the Card for AirTag . Offering a smooth uniform shape, Card for AirTag wallet carrier allows you to keep an AirTag in your wallet without having an unsightly circular bump you would get by putting an AirTag in your wallet by itself.

Card for AirTag is simple to use, just pop in your AirTag and slide into your wallet and is now available to preorder from the Nomad website priced at $19.95 with shipping expected to start on September the 28th.

“Card for AirTag has slightly smaller outside dimensions than a standard credit card. Even though the AirTag wallet carrier is thicker than a credit card, Card for AirTag should fit in most credit card slots without issue.”

“Card for AirTag seamlessly integrates Apple’s powerful location tracking in a form factor convenient for your wallet. The Card securely holds the AirTag in a snap-in enclosure with a uniform shape to prevent an unsightly bump in your wallet.”

Source : Nomad

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals