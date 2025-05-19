Major AirPods Pro 3 Features Leaked! Here’s Why You Should Be Excited

If you’re thinking about purchasing the AirPods Pro 2, it might be worth reconsidering. Reports indicate that Apple is preparing to release the AirPods Pro 3 in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 series. This upcoming model is expected to deliver substantial advancements in design, functionality, and performance. For those who value innovative technology, waiting for these upgrades could prove to be a more worthwhile investment. The video below from

Max Tech gives us more details on what to expect from the AirPods Pro 3.

Expected Release Date and Design Innovations

Apple is expected to follow its established product release cycle, unveiling the AirPods Pro 3 in September 2025. This timeline aligns with the company’s tradition of introducing new products alongside its flagship iPhone series.

The AirPods Pro 3 are rumored to feature a significant design overhaul, focusing on both aesthetics and practicality. Anticipated updates include:

A more compact and portable case, along with smaller earbuds for improved comfort and convenience.

The elimination of the physical pairing button, replaced by a new tap-based pairing system designed to simplify the setup process.

These design changes aim to enhance usability while maintaining the sleek, minimalist aesthetic Apple is known for.

Key Features: Performance and Functionality Upgrades

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to introduce a range of advanced features, positioning them as a major leap forward in wireless earbud technology. Here are some of the most anticipated upgrades:

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation: A next-generation digital amplifier system could deliver more effective noise cancellation, creating a quieter and more immersive listening experience in diverse environments.

A next-generation digital amplifier system could deliver more effective noise cancellation, creating a quieter and more immersive listening experience in diverse environments. Real-Time Language Translation: This innovative feature may allow users to communicate seamlessly across languages, making the AirPods Pro 3 particularly appealing for international travelers and professionals.

This innovative feature may allow users to communicate seamlessly across languages, making the AirPods Pro 3 particularly appealing for international travelers and professionals. Upgraded H3 Chip: The inclusion of the H3 chip is expected to boost processing power and energy efficiency, making sure smoother performance and extended battery life.

The inclusion of the H3 chip is expected to boost processing power and energy efficiency, making sure smoother performance and extended battery life. Health Monitoring Features: New capabilities such as heart rate monitoring and potential body temperature detection could transform the AirPods Pro 3 into a versatile health and wellness device, complementing Apple’s broader ecosystem of health-focused technology.

New capabilities such as heart rate monitoring and potential body temperature detection could transform the AirPods Pro 3 into a versatile health and wellness device, complementing Apple’s broader ecosystem of health-focused technology. Improved Sound Drivers: Upgraded sound drivers are likely to deliver richer, more dynamic audio quality, enhancing the listening experience for music, calls, and other audio content.

Upgraded sound drivers are likely to deliver richer, more dynamic audio quality, enhancing the listening experience for music, calls, and other audio content. Better Microphone Performance: Enhanced microphones could provide clearer voice capture, improving the quality of phone calls, virtual meetings, and voice recordings.

These features collectively highlight Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what wireless earbuds can offer, catering to both casual users and tech enthusiasts.

Battery Life and Pricing Predictions

Battery performance is another area where the AirPods Pro 3 are expected to excel. While specific details remain speculative, the integration of the H3 chip and a more efficient design could result in longer usage times between charges, addressing one of the most common concerns among wireless earbud users.

In terms of pricing, the AirPods Pro 3 are likely to start at $250, mirroring the current model’s price point. However, given the extensive upgrades, a slight increase to $299 is also a possibility. This pricing strategy would reflect the added value of the new features while remaining competitive within the premium earbud market.

Should You Wait?

If you’re currently considering the AirPods Pro 2, it’s worth weighing the potential advantages of waiting for the AirPods Pro 3. While the AirPods Pro 2 remain a reliable and high-performing option, they may feel outdated once the new model arrives with its advanced features and improved capabilities. By holding off, you can ensure that your investment aligns with the latest technology, offering greater value and longevity.

For those who prioritize innovative functionality, the AirPods Pro 3 promise to deliver a superior user experience. With features like enhanced noise cancellation, real-time language translation, and health monitoring, they are poised to redefine the standard for wireless earbuds. Waiting for their release could be the most prudent choice for those seeking the best in performance and innovation.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



