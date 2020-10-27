Briiv sustainable air purifier inspired by nature and powered by nano technology

The design team at Briiv based in the United Kingdom has designed a new air filter offering a sustainable and natural way to purify the air in your home or office. The unique air filter uses natural materials to clean the air you breathe. The unique and natural Briiv air purifier is now available via Indiegogo priced at £249 offering a massive 28% discount off the recommended retail price. “Good air quality means better sleep, higher energy levels and improved cognitive function.” Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2021.

Briiv uses 100% renewable and natural materials and has been inspired by the British countryside, featuring natural colours, textures and materials to connecting with nature while still keeping your air clean. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the multifunctional air purifier.

“Briiv uses 100% renewable and natural materials to filter the air in your home or office environment, creating clean, safe air so you can breathe, as nature intended. Current air filters are outdated and don’t protect our environment. The plastic HEPA filters they use are not biodegradable and generate thousands of tonnes of landfill every year. In the US alone roughly 4000 metric tonnes of HEPA waste is produced every 6 months. There is a better way. Briiv is an innovative, natural product designed to be just as effective at cleaning the air you breathe, without the environmental impact.”

“Our respiratory systems haven’t evolved to clean the enormous amount of pathogens, allergens, off-plastics and particles present in the air we breathe. Nature gives us everything we need to combat this. Utilising the natural micro-structures of moss, coconut, carbon and wool to filter air, the way nature intended.”

Source : Kickstarter

