Airlephome multifunctional air purifier hits Kickstarter from $89

Airlephome is a compact multifunctional air purifier featuring a bladeless fan and is fitted with a light capable of imitating a sun rise to gently wake you from your sleep every morning. Other features include a 15W wireless charger allowing you to charge your MagSafe iPhone and accessories as you sleep and H13 High efficiency HEPA filter system. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Particulate matter, dust, pollen, second-hand smoke, PM2.5, bacteria, mold, HIN1 virus, second-hand smoke, dust mites, second-hand smoke, formaldehyde, and odors in the daily air are everywhere, and long-term breathing will make our respiratory system obstructed . The Airlephome can effectively filter and purify the air, making the air you breathe fresher and healthier.”

Smart air purifier

Assuming that the Airlephome funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Airlephome air purifier project watch the promotional video below.

“Airlephome is a smart, multi-functional air purifier, offering you a number of functions to create a healthier and cozy living space. Compact and easy to carry, it is a versatile air purification device for home office or your travels. Airlephome keeps the indoors air clean thanks to an efficient purification system, using 3 layers of filters and 2 kinds of sterilization systems. It can effectively filter 99.9% of common impurities including bacteria, odors, dust, allergens etc.”

“Cleans the entire room air faster and evenly. It achieves CADR value of 99.5m3/h for particulate matter and CADR value of 76.7m3/h for formaldehyde. Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, offices and more. If you’d like the air around you to be cleaner and fresher, this smartair Purifier can tick all the boxes.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the air purifier, jump over to the official Airlephome crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

