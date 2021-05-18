Breeva personal air purifier with H13 HEPA filter

Breeva is a new air purifier equipped with a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter, the 3 filtration layers can break down harmful particles as small as 0.3 microns for a stronger purification. Breeva has been specifically designed to provide a personal air purifier that is capable of effectively break down pollutants on a molecular level and destroy harmful particles, microbes, and molds.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $184 or £136 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Breeva campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Breeva air purifier project view the promotional video below.

“Are you tired of conventional air purifiers that barely work? Your search ends here with TCL breeva that effortlessly improve your home’s air quality, day and night, so you’ll always breathe easy. breeva can effectively break down pollutants on a molecular level and destroy harmful particles, microbes, and molds. It also captures up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants with an effective purification technology.”

TCL breeva - Restore Fresh Air & Healthy Living

With a powerful 270 m³/h CADR, breeva tackles nearly every corner and can effectively cover a room with an area of up to 246 ft². It can also clean the air up to 5X more per hour than a conventional air purifier. Typically, dust mites and formaldehyde cannot be detected with the naked eye, and your nose cannot smell the volatile organic compounds in the air. However, breeva is designed to screen your room so thoroughly that no particles are hidden.

“The magic behind the breevaShield™ filtration system is powerfully smart technology. Our patented anti-bacterial system consists of three filter layers and two protective layers. Equipped with a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter, the 3 filtration layers can break down harmful particles as small as 0.3 microns for a stronger purification.”

Source : Indiegogo

