EvoDuster versatile rechargeable miniature air blower

EvoDuster is a versatile air blower that can be used for a wide variety of different applications from drying hair to pumping up inflatables. Launched by Kickstarter this month the compact multifunctional air blower weighs just 200g and is no taller than iPhone.

Equipped with a 2700mAh rechargeable battery the air blower can provide powerful streams of air when required. On the handle is located a high definition digital LCD screen providing easy glance at the mode, revolutions per minute and power currently being created as well as the obligatory battery life status symbol.

Miniature air blower

Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $89 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“EvoDuster boasts a modern and minimalist design that effortlessly blends into any living space. Crafted with attention to detail, its streamlined body exudes elegance and sophistication, adding a touch of style to your cleaning arsenal. Say goodbye to clunky and unattractive cleaning tools – EvoDuster is a statement piece that fits seamlessly into your contemporary lifestyle.”

EvoDuster versatile air blower

“EvoDuster is equipped with a high-definition digital LCD screen, making it easy to monitor the battery life and adjust the settings as needed. The 2700mAh high-rate power battery ensures long-lasting usage without the need for constant charging. Whether you’re spending the day outside or enjoying a weekend camping trip, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery life.”

If the EvoDuster campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the EvoDuster powerful air blower project watch the promotional video below.

“Designed with mobility in mind, it’s compact and lightweight at only 200g. You can take it anywhere with ease and enjoy its benefits wherever you go. ，EvoDuster can be used for a variety of purposes including cushion inflation, outdoor cooking cleanup, starting campfires, mini fans and hair dryers. This multi-functional tool will make your life easier and more convenient.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the powerful air blower, jump over to the official EvoDuster crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

