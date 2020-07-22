Aipower Wearbuds Pro earbud, watch, and charging case combination launching via Indiegogo next month

Aipower has introduced its next-generation combination earbuds, watch and charging case in the form of their new Wearbuds Pro, building on their previous creation. The Aipower Wearbuds Pro will be launching via Indiegogo early next month and will be available to back from August 4th 2020 onwards with pledges starting from $89 or £71.

“Wearbuds Pro includes powerful features such as Graphene Dynamic Driver, Qualcomm smart audio chip, aptX support, Bluetooth 5.0, along with advanced features such as scratchproof, fingerprint-resistant Corning glass, 262k color TFT HD display, and matte finish metal case for enhanced style. The Wearbuds Pro fitness band is also upgraded with multiple sport modes for enhanced exercise tracking including a built-in motion sensor, seven-axis accelerometer, heart rate sensor, pressure sensor, and is capable of sleep, step heart rate and floor monitoring as well as calorie calculation.”

“By storing and charging conveniently on the wrist, users will always have their earbuds safely secured and ready. The wristband is also a full-featured fitness band for exercise tracking and phone notifications. With Wearbuds Pro, users can enjoy longer workouts and listening sessions, it’s the perfect partner for active on the go lifestyles.”

“The Wearbuds Pro use an intuitive app to track fitness and help users live a healthy lifestyle by analyzing essential exercise and sleep data along with calorie counting. It supports multiple modes such as walking, brisk walking, and cycling.”

Source : Aipower : TPU

