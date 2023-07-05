AIM EV Sport 01 headed to Goodwood

A new electric car is headed to this year’s Goodwood Festival of speed, the AIM EV Sport 01 from AIM Company Limited this new EV comes with twin APM200 motors with an advanced torque vectoring system, the car is rear wheel drive. The car was designed by Shiro Nakamura, who designed the Nissan GT-R.

The AIM EV Sport 01 will come with 490PS which is about 483 horsepower and the car will come with an 81 kWh battery, the car certainly looks very unique and interesting from the photos.

“Designing sportscars is a complex exercise in packaging, performance, and style,” said Shiro Nakamura, designer of the EV Sport 01.

“We learned from the spirit of the great sportscars of the past, helped by the RWD configuration and layout. I wanted to express dynamism with sophisticated elegance through a simple, clean design. The EV Sport 01 has minimal form language and avoids exaggerated and complicated surfaces, reminiscent of the great European and Japanese sportscars of the 1960s. Given that inspiration, it is particularly fitting we can demonstrate our car at Goodwood.”

We will have more information on the new AIM EV Sport 01 when it is shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it will be interesting to find out some performance figures for this new electric vehicle.

Source Goodwood



