Build an automated AI social media assistant to post daily without fail

If you could do with a little help running your social media network you might be interested in a new tutorial by AI Foundations detailing how you can easily build an automated artificial intelligent (AI) assistant to help you run your social media accounts and automatically post daily content.

The system generates and distributes social media posts based on URLs added to a Notion database. The process involves creating summaries of the URLs using Perplexity AI, generating platform-specific posts with OpenAI’s GPT-4, and scheduling posts via Buffer. Follow the tutorial below to start building your automated AI social media assistant.

The first step in building your automated social media assistant is to establish a structured Notion database. This database will serve as the central hub for your social media content, allowing you to organize and track your posts effectively. To set up your database:

Add properties for post content, status, and platform

Include fields for post text, image URL, and the targeted social media platform

Organize your database views to reflect different stages of the posting process (drafts, scheduled posts, and published posts)

By creating a well-structured Notion workspace, you’ll lay the foundation for a smooth and efficient automation process.

Building and AI Social Media Assistant

Scheduling Social Media Posts

Once your Notion workspace is set up, it’s time to connect it to make.com and start creating your automation workflows. Here’s how to do it:

Link your Notion database to make.com to enable data pulling and workflow automation

Use Perplexity AI to generate summaries of the URLs added to your Notion database, forming the basis of your social media posts

Employ OpenAI’s GPT-4 to create platform-specific posts, ensuring engaging and relevant content for each social media platform

Use OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 to generate customized images that match the theme and tone of your posts, enhancing their visual appeal

Powerful AI Assistant

By using these powerful AI tools, you’ll be able to create high-quality, tailored content for your social media channels with minimal manual effort. With your content generated, it’s time to schedule and distribute your posts using Buffer. This tool allows you to plan your posts in advance, ensuring a consistent posting schedule. To set up your scheduling and distribution process:

Connect Buffer to your make.com workflow

Create filters in Buffer to ensure only posts with the correct status are scheduled, preventing incomplete or draft posts from being published

After scheduling, update the status of your Notion database items to reflect their new status, keeping your database current and tracking the progress of each post

By automating your scheduling and distribution process, you’ll maintain a steady flow of content across your social media channels without the need for constant manual intervention.

Customization and Refinement

To optimize your posts for each social media platform, it’s essential to customize and refine your content. Here’s how to do it:

Adjust the prompts used by GPT-4 for different social media platforms, tailoring your content to each platform’s style and audience

Add creative elements like emojis and hashtags to make your posts more engaging

Review and edit your posts before final distribution to ensure they are polished and error-free

By adding a human touch to your automated process, you’ll enhance the quality and effectiveness of your social media posts. Building an automated AI social media assistant is a powerful way to streamline your content creation and distribution process. By following the steps outlined in this guide and leveraging the tools and resources available, you’ll be able to create a system that generates high-quality, engaging posts consistently, allowing you to focus on other important aspects of your business. Embrace the power of automation and take your social media presence to the next level!

